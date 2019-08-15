Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined While New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Cut Stake by $506,692; Cbre Clarion Securities Raised Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake by $681,198

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 4.69M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 48,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 125,357 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 76,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 150,551 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 22,455 shares to 28,436 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc. by 604,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.63M shares, and cut its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.08M were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co has 0.58% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 170,987 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 1.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.00M shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corp owns 344,078 shares. Ht Prns Lc reported 0.16% stake. Goelzer Invest Management accumulated 186,735 shares. Boston Limited Liability Co owns 410,191 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap holds 0.17% or 14,422 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,706 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc owns 62,021 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Wealth Planning Lc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 28,951 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated holds 234,404 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.01M shares. Capital World Invsts has 61.97M shares. Garde Capital stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).