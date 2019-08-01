Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined While American Investment Services Has Trimmed Holding by $836,974; Ameriprise Financial Has Lifted Crocs (CROX) Position by $732,250

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 29,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 497,846 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 468,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.57% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 6.35 million shares traded or 215.00% up from the average. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 14,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 457,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 471,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 14.91 million shares traded or 13.96% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 58,077 shares to 699,752 shares, valued at $77.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Ltd reported 40 shares. Macquarie Group Inc has 10,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 160,598 shares. Quantbot Technology LP reported 11,226 shares. Everence Capital, Indiana-based fund reported 10,300 shares. American Century Companies holds 0.01% or 281,225 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management holds 12,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 22,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Lc owns 588,585 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 5,626 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Qs Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 145,327 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 401,686 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,757 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,206 shares to 129,745 shares, valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.