Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined While 10-15 Associates Lifted Its Holding; 12 West Capital Management LP Lowered Its Diana Shipping (DSX) Position by $872,967; Stock Rose

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 16,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 622,269 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.55M, up from 605,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 290,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 149,047 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493,000, down from 440,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 284,440 shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baxter Bros has invested 0.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, City has 1.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 83,646 shares. Cv Starr has invested 3.8% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chesley Taft & Assocs Lc invested in 0.16% or 36,786 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank & Tru Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 41,628 shares. Hilltop invested in 1.08% or 89,040 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity owns 34,300 shares for 6.31% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Lincluden has invested 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 7,216 are held by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability. Smithfield Trust reported 37,942 shares. First Foundation Advisors has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Indiana Tru And Investment Mgmt holds 0.89% or 28,539 shares. Interocean Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,749 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Com invested in 39,126 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 472,000 shares to 735,000 shares, valued at $53.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96 million for 27.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

