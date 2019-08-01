Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Maintained by Wespac Advisors Llc; Evergreen Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $343,398 as Stock Value Rose

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 621% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 45,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 52,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 7,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 10.21M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 1,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,158 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 7,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $279.88. About 998,944 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd holds 2.24% or 52,409 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 147,630 shares. Loews stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 862,002 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation has 70,315 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma has 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 504 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp owns 7,745 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.98% or 41,351 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Trustco Retail Bank N Y owns 27,965 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Company holds 4% or 207,109 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank & Tru accumulated 40,881 shares. Cincinnati Insur Communication holds 405,301 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 51.42 million shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.66 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Charter Communications (CHTR) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ingredion Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Macquarie Infrastructure’s (MIC) Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark Talks Prices, Cost Cuts, and Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Invsts Inc holds 2,397 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware owns 0.14% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,624 shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Com Inc Al stated it has 2,800 shares. Personal Cap Corporation holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 206,312 shares. Waratah Advisors Limited invested in 2.37% or 92,736 shares. 1,501 are held by Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Ca. 2,918 were accumulated by Carroll Assocs. 835 are owned by Halsey Associate Ct. M&T State Bank holds 0.25% or 194,840 shares. Westwood Holding Group Incorporated reported 5,505 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 30,285 shares. 2,235 are owned by Kj Harrison &. North Star Invest stated it has 6,859 shares.