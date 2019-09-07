Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Maintained by Mai Wealth Advisors; Banc Of California (BANC) Holder Price Michael F Lifted Its Stake by $487,500 as Share Value Rose

Price Michael F increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 143,526 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1283.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 193,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 208,937 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 16,487 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Everence Capital accumulated 0.02% or 10,340 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). King Luther Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Prudential has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Citigroup reported 50,597 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 118,937 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 14,374 shares. Second Curve Capital Llc, New York-based fund reported 762,000 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.1% or 313,186 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates invested in 28,813 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Banc of California Adds to its Executive Leadership Team – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Banc of California Inc.: Banc of California, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Depositary Shares – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banc of California, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Depositary Shares – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $109.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,000 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8,997 shares to 800 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,191 shares, and cut its stake in Jpm S&P 500 Nt Due 4/10/19.