Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Lifted by Old Dominion Capital Management Inc; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Addison Capital Company Lowered Its Stake by $378,972 as Market Value Rose

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by 63.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 4,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217,000, down from 6,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 1.71M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/03/2018 – United Air Called On to Explain Its High Rate of Pet Deaths; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SEES PREMIUM PLUS CABIN GOING ON SALE IN LATE 2018; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS A2 ON CHICAGO IL O’HARE AIRPORT REVENUE AND PFC BONDS; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 24/05/2018 – United Airlines Taps Former FAA Chief Jane Garvey as Chairman; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – GERRY LADERMAN HAS BEEN NAMED ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – UAL’S LEVY LEAVING TO PURSUE ENTREPRENEURIAL OPPORTUNITIES; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Invest Incorporated holds 92,604 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company invested in 0.1% or 5,804 shares. 119,398 are owned by Canandaigua Bancorporation Trust Company. Van Strum Towne Incorporated has invested 0.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Llc reported 5,036 shares stake. Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc owns 220,556 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Com (Wy) holds 41,099 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Commercial Bank owns 2.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 136,998 shares. Richard C Young And has 2.73% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.82% or 38,574 shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested 1.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schnieders Mgmt holds 2.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 95,398 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The 5 Tech Companies to Watch in 2020 – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy United Continental (UAL) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta shifts to new satellite terminal at Shanghai Pudong as part of China Eastern collaboration – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Airline sector sell-off seen as overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United to start daily flights from PHL to Washington, D.C. – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $143.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,486 shares to 5,854 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,001 were accumulated by Campbell And Co Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company. Westpac Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 25,781 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.31% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 28,853 shares. 22,632 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 20,740 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, First Mercantile Co has 0.15% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 16,627 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 14,598 shares. Hudson Bay Management LP stated it has 12,000 shares. First Dallas Secs invested in 0.26% or 3,400 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 5 shares. 7,118 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advsrs. Whittier Tru Com reported 40 shares.