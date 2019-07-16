Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Increased by Arvest Trust Company; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Wildcat Capital Management Lifted Holding

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 135,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 367,170 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71M, up from 231,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 11.38M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 16.03 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 23/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Thune and Nelson Call on Facebook CEO to Testify; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company 56 percent of Americans trust Facebook the least out of any major tech company; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica–Update; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica Got His Personal Data Too; 02/05/2018 – Snap’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 this quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens investigation into Facebook privacy practices; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: Congress Needs Hearings on Facebook (Video); 19/03/2018 – MORE THAN 60 U.S. SENATORS VOTE TO ADVANCE BILL TO MAKE IT EASIER TO PENALIZE OPERATORS OF WEBSITES THAT FACILITATE ONLINE SEX TRAFFICKING; FINAL PASSAGE EXPECTED LATER THIS WEEK

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) invested in 3.71% or 130,287 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Lp reported 2.08% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maple Management holds 0.05% or 1,339 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 2,606 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Ltd Liability Corp has 1,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 35,340 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Lc has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,110 shares. 475,427 are held by Ajo L P. Sei Investments Company stated it has 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Abrams Capital Limited Partnership holds 4.8% or 1.02M shares. Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 3,640 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 410,700 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: SQ, AMZN, FB, BA – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Tech under fire on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Hot Stocks to Watch in July – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook bull raises on revenue acceleration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.