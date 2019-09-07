Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Held by Wbi Investments Inc; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Stock Price Rose While Cortina Asset Management Cut Its Position

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 790.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 361,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 407,329 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09 million, up from 45,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 84,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 162,793 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, down from 247,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 177,714 shares traded or 31.24% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 192,542 shares to 159,826 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIA) by 329,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658,833 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 10.76 million are owned by Sanders Limited Liability Co. Kempner Capital Management Incorporated has 42,042 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.13M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Inv Mngmt has invested 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Willis Invest Counsel holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 98,600 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.06% or 1.44M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.82% or 974,271 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.91% or 1.23M shares. Horrell Management has invested 0.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.00M were reported by Rathbone Brothers Plc. Atlantic Union Natl Bank accumulated 111,159 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Srb holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,843 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 0.4% or 394,621 shares. Nomura invested in 0.09% or 381,220 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 18,784 shares to 158,552 shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 36,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century holds 0% or 11,729 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc has 19,979 shares. 16 are owned by Moody Bank & Trust Division. Ls Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 1,017 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 130,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 3,400 shares. 3,907 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 2,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 16,974 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 2,019 shares. 39,158 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 37,563 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS).

