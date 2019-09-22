Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Held by Strategic Advisors Llc; Rathbone Brothers Plc Holds Position in Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (EL)

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 8,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 114,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54M, up from 105,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (EL) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 4,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 304,826 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.82M, up from 300,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 2.05M shares traded or 29.62% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.06% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 175 shares. Northeast Inv Management reported 4,891 shares stake. Farmers National Bank stated it has 941 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Highland Cap L P, a Texas-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt invested 1.57% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 2,000 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates has 0.04% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,532 shares. Bancshares invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And, Japan-based fund reported 514,527 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.65% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,225 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 3,361 were reported by Stephens Ar. Moreover, Hexavest has 0.59% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 245,743 shares. Twin Cap invested in 6,127 shares.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,408 shares to 259,976 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock by 89,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,826 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc Usd0.008 Common Stock.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. $392.00 million worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd reported 358,185 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd has invested 1.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fil Limited has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.59 million shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Macquarie holds 1.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 13.31M shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability has 900,077 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated invested in 3,661 shares or 0.28% of the stock. France-based Natixis has invested 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clark Capital Group holds 646,380 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Beacon Cap Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 2 shares. Clearbridge Llc invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chatham Cap Grp has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Iron Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.52% or 9,359 shares in its portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa reported 95,492 shares.