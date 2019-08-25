Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Held by Montecito Bank & Trust; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $599,200; Stock Value Declined

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 15,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 42,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 3.12 million shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 53,961 shares to 33,791 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Moment (MTUM) by 3,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,421 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.91% or 3.13M shares in its portfolio. Brinker has 0.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 161,631 shares. Winfield Associates Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 10,639 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Atlas Browninc holds 0.58% or 13,789 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd invested in 0.22% or 11,684 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.68% or 1.40M shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corp holds 253,218 shares or 4.76% of its portfolio. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 192,300 shares. 554,113 are held by Oppenheimer And Inc. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,787 shares. Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability has 3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 726,677 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.81 million shares. Willis Counsel reported 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp invested 1.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt stated it has 6.73M shares. Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Park West Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.40 million shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Tompkins Corp holds 781 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 407,924 shares. Mawer Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 676,200 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 59,013 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 83,318 shares. 923 were reported by Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Atria Investments reported 0.03% stake. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 2.33M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 72,887 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 18,600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

