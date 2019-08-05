Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Held by Community Bank Of Raymore; Hap Trading Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Position by $714,800; Share Price Declined

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 3.51 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 239.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 357,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 506,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 149,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $156.03. About 9.40M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc by 48,410 shares to 73,790 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc (Call) by 303,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IYR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Llc owns 11,684 shares. 22,100 are owned by Cap Int Sarl. Summit Asset Management Limited owns 0.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,311 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Co reported 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wetherby Asset has 0.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability reported 585,751 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Fin Architects Inc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 86,800 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 51,928 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 555,488 are held by Creative Planning. Argent Commerce owns 166,878 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv accumulated 0.24% or 433,800 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 104,849 shares. 176,521 were accumulated by Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership.