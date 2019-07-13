Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Held by Blue Chip Partners Inc; Sit Investment Associates Lowered Devon Energy (DVN) Holding by $616,900; Valuation Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 8,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,910 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 207,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 19,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166,000, down from 25,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 4.78M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Devon Energy: Poor Quarter, Great Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DVN, LYG among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Devon Energy beats Q1 estimates, lifts U.S. oil production outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon’s Transition Is Good News For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Dynamic Cred Alloc Fd Ar (ARDC) by 72,564 shares to 92,564 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Inc F (JQC) by 681,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 491 shares. 59,767 are owned by First Citizens Bancorp And Trust. Parkside State Bank And Tru invested in 0.01% or 539 shares. Assetmark stated it has 1,785 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group One Trading Limited Partnership owns 2,358 shares. Sei Investments invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 1,150 shares. Salem Cap accumulated 107,464 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.1% stake. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0.05% or 2.81M shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 12,240 shares. Yorktown Mgmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 5.01 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 13,955 shares.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 44.12% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $203.44 million for 14.62 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.