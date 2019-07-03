Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Held by Bartlett & Co; Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Trimmed Its White Mount Ins Grp LTD (WTM) Holding by $688,200; Market Value Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (WTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 744 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,709 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69M, down from 14,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $7.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1052.2. About 25,233 shares traded or 75.84% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 24,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 891,522 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.72 million, up from 867,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.65 billion market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2.13M shares. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Trust Services holds 1.99% or 76,678 shares. Boyar Asset holds 11,092 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 819,764 shares. Whitnell & has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rh Dinel Counsel stated it has 11,113 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation invested in 70,315 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc holds 0.1% or 5,352 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited has 0.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 28,889 are owned by Pettee Inc. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.47% or 3.60M shares. Prudential holds 9.19 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. 41,699 are held by Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability (Wy). Buckhead Ltd Co invested in 0.1% or 5,534 shares.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 81,225 shares to 28,325 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,593 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref accumulated 12,167 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited Company holds 788 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 8,544 are held by Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10 shares. Brandes Invest Prns LP holds 1,063 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 406 shares. Atlanta Mngmt Company L L C owns 97,433 shares. Boston Prtn owns 167,252 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc owns 256 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). State Street Corporation holds 56,752 shares. Parkside State Bank & holds 46 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 5,064 shares. Ameriprise invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Penny Stocks: Your Money Is Better Off in These 3 Companies – The Motley Fool” published on March 21, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Companies Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Insurancenewsnet.com‘s news article titled: “NSM Insurance Group Acquires Embrace Pet Insurance – Insurance News Net” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners (NYSE:DVA) by 34,203 shares to 290,861 shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).