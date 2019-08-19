Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Has Lifted by David R Rahn & Associates Inc; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Increased by $1.89 Million Its Holding

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,555 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 9.17M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 9.69M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 27,558 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Inc accumulated 1.02M shares or 0.34% of the stock. First United Bancorporation Tru holds 40,429 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Hartford Management has invested 0.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First State Bank Of Newtown holds 1.6% or 98,575 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 90,902 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 384 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Co has 9,346 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hartline Invest accumulated 10,467 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 305,898 shares. 71,756 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 15.15 million shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westport Asset Mgmt Inc reported 862 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 16,374 shares stake.

