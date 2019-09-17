Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Has Increased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp; Dowling & Yahnke Has Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 14,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 289,262 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.53M, up from 274,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 2.36 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 69,375 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 63,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 2.36 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 44,134 shares stake. Foundry Ltd Liability has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 239,368 shares. Old West Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 35,120 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 0.35% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 374,598 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,385 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 84,546 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.45% or 552,197 shares. Charter Trust holds 95,926 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Coldstream Cap Mngmt has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Anchor Capital Lc invested in 382,414 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Northeast Invest Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 30,788 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,908 shares to 48,997 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,178 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,988 shares to 238,144 shares, valued at $27.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,183 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,965 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. S&T Bankshares Pa owns 74,589 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,042 shares. 328,795 are held by Pinnacle Assoc. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northstar Advisors Limited Co invested in 1.54% or 145,572 shares. The Washington-based Evergreen Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). L S Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Swarthmore Grp Inc Inc owns 120,300 shares. Pennsylvania Co accumulated 371,301 shares or 0.87% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 7,126 shares. 5.52M are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 1.1% or 32,900 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5.44M shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp reported 146,761 shares.