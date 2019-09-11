Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Has Increased by Nbt Bank N A; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Position

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 9.99 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,434 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 3,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $382.94. About 8.31M shares traded or 87.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 41.09 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mairs Pwr has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 99 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,906 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Cadinha & Ltd Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burney Communication has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bankshares Of Stockton has invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sky Inv Group Limited Liability owns 942 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 569 are owned by Lafayette Invests. Courage Miller Lc has 814 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.46% or 73,280 shares. 617 are owned by Telos Cap Mngmt. Tru Company Of Virginia Va invested in 23,236 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Atlantic Union Bancorporation invested in 0.15% or 1,423 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 1,753 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited stated it has 0.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mutual Of America Capital Lc has 0.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Financial Prns stated it has 0.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Albert D Mason, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,179 shares. 1.08M are held by Kbc Gru Nv. Moreover, L & S Advisors Inc has 0.74% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 93,020 shares. The California-based Bailard has invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Monetary Grp Inc holds 0.4% or 17,143 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Family Management has invested 1.48% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sand Hill Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,601 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt LP reported 18,887 shares stake. Bancshares Of Hawaii accumulated 153,459 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.87% or 827,002 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.47% or 139,957 shares.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 414 shares to 2,322 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,456 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

