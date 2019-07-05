Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Has Increased by Hartford Financial Management Inc; Eagle Global Advisors Raised Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position by $15.67 Million

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 7,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,960 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 36,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 2.04 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 501.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 340,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,591 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87M, up from 67,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 66,705 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 75,415 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $83.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,895 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.