Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Has Increased by Autus Asset Management Llc; Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Holder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $9.19 Million as Share Value Rose

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 9,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 152,739 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 143,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 8.57 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 49.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 88,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The hedge fund held 90,896 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, down from 179,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $97.07. About 235,154 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Ltd owns 112,793 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Trust holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 566,274 shares. 2,529 were reported by Tortoise Mngmt Lc. Forbes J M And Com Ltd Liability Partnership holds 176,521 shares. Moreover, Bailard has 0.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sanders Cap Limited Liability Co holds 3.12% or 10.76M shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fincl reported 5,136 shares. Moreover, First Retail Bank Company Of Newtown has 1.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dana Investment Advsr holds 0.12% or 44,264 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Inc holds 81,138 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 1.94M shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Legacy Private Tru owns 120,703 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 210,158 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prns Ltd owns 1.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 241,290 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com stated it has 82,298 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 39,798 shares to 7,529 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,395 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Verizon’s Wireless Subscription Additions Heat Up in the Second Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The One Stock to Own If the Market Craters – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 25,005 shares to 31,030 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 49,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: Columbia (COLM) – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Columbia Sportswear (COLM) – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Under Armour (UAA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $104.04 million for 15.76 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 1.3% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Blackrock Inc owns 0.01% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 1.32 million shares. 38,760 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 3,834 shares. Argent Management Ltd Liability Company holds 34,345 shares. Franklin Resource holds 281,429 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 1.24 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 118 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 65,755 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0.13% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Alps holds 3,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 35,698 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM).