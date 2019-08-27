Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Has Boosted by Wespac Advisors Llc; Tri Continental (TY) Shares Were Volatile While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lowered Stake

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 31,377 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 621% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 45,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 52,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 7,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 9.90M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1607 Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0.29% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Archford Strategies Limited Co holds 0.01% or 519 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp Company owns 287,538 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based St James Investment Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, M&R Capital has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 738 shares. Bulldog Limited Liability invested in 0.81% or 69,686 shares. Moreover, Landscape Ltd Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 77,513 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Parametric Associate Lc reported 58,320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 37,322 shares. Qci Asset owns 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 3,753 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

