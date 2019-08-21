Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Has Boosted by Spectrum Asset Management Nb; Pacad Investment LTD Has Trimmed Its Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Stake by $327,214

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 89.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 3,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 411 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 3,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $95.73. About 583,064 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 23,083 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 7.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP

