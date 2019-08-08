Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Has Boosted by Regents Of The University Of California; Peconic Partners Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut by $1.37 Million as Valuation Rose

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 3.15M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 76.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 7,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,275 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $201.77. About 9.94 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sp; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Mgmt accumulated 11,815 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Pension Service owns 0.94% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4.15M shares. Argi Investment Services Ltd Llc owns 56,772 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 777,928 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation Trust holds 83,611 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Choate Invest has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greenleaf reported 0.05% stake. 91,163 are owned by Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 76,678 were accumulated by First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Svcs. 39,440 are owned by Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 51.42M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Dean Invest Associate, a Ohio-based fund reported 133,620 shares. United Automobile Association reported 3.10 million shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 837,531 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.