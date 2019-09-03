Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Has Boosted by National Pension Service; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Smith & Howard Wealth Management Has Upped Holding by $448,200 as Market Valuation Rose

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 6.02 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO RULES OUT TAKEOVERS LARGER THAN 500 MLN EUR AS LONG AS NET DEBT ABOVE 2 TIMES ADJ EBITDA, AIM IS TO BE BELOW 2 TIMES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – PEPTIDREAM TO GET MILESTONE FEE FROM MERCK AS MET 3RD CRITERIA; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte-Merck trial fails in blow to cancer immunotherapy, but researchers remain hopeful; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocell; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – STUDY HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

National Pension Service increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 151,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 4.15M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245.16M, up from 3.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 9.40M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Associate Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Regent Investment Lc reported 73,139 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Ipg Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 5,734 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 59,296 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,392 shares. 21.39 million are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Btc Management owns 132,664 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 78,425 shares. 931,886 are held by River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. At Bankshares accumulated 25,383 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited accumulated 97,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0.48% or 39.55 million shares. Moreover, Tompkins Fincl has 0.87% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 79,814 shares. Waddell Reed Incorporated reported 2.74 million shares. Illinois-based Cibc State Bank Usa has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).