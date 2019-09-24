Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Has Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems; Knowles (KN) Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Upped Its Position

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 531,068 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 11,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 192,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 180,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 9.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grisanti Cap Lc has invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Synovus Fincl accumulated 351,409 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co holds 1.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 158,677 shares. Cibc stated it has 1.89 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Incorporated Pa owns 265,723 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. 24,051 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership. Gamble Jones Counsel, California-based fund reported 175,829 shares. Leuthold Lc holds 0.98% or 133,089 shares. 13,506 are held by Cidel Asset Management. Smith Salley And Associates holds 74,631 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha stated it has 1.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Miles Cap holds 9,174 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 7,340 shares in its portfolio. Quaker Investments Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company owns 239,935 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 550,000 shares to 3.70 million shares, valued at $47.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.