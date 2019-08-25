Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Boosted by Arvest Trust Company; Liberty Capital Management Maintains Position in Schwab Charles New (SCHW)

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 9,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 31,996 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 22,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 8.50M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video)

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 135,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 367,170 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71 million, up from 231,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity.

