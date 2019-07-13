Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Rose While Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Trimmed Its Stake; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Position in Gildan Activewear (GIL) Lowered by $63.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 8,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,831 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 44,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.91 million, down from 4.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 345,587 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

