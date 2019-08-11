Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined While Synovus Financial Upped Its Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Saybrook Capital Upped Stake

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 104,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 344,908 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40M, up from 240,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3,514 shares to 45,440 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,265 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 5,305 shares. Pioneer Trust National Bank & Trust N A Or holds 0.88% or 34,720 shares. Dakota Wealth Management reported 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vestor Lc reported 162,671 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Field Main Bank has 21,182 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smith Moore And Co holds 0.53% or 37,842 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 35,716 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson reported 7,567 shares. Ally Financial Incorporated holds 1.01% or 90,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Service holds 0.83% or 3.38 million shares. Addison Cap Com has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Harvey Cap has 39,245 shares.

