Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined While Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Decreased by $1.19 Million Its Stake; Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Shareholder Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $1.94 Million

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 35,462 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 20,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 126,411 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, down from 146,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 5.00M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has 516,378 shares. Manufacturers Life Commerce The stated it has 10.16M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Richard C Young And Co holds 237,924 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pitcairn has invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Df Dent & has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First State Bank Of Mount Dora Invest has 76,678 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Seizert Cap Prtn Lc invested in 1.45% or 547,265 shares. Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri holds 0.82% or 126,935 shares. Rockland reported 408,383 shares stake. Columbia Asset, a Michigan-based fund reported 76,622 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,789 shares. Boyar Asset Management holds 11,092 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank accumulated 191,785 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 24,742 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.74 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.