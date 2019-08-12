Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined While Crow Point Partners Has Upped Its Stake; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $1.38 Million

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 119,267 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.65 million, up from 111,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.78 million shares traded or 29.37% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 16,266 shares. Allstate Corp reported 71,727 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Westwood Hldg Group accumulated 22,488 shares. Covington has invested 2.29% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.8% or 161,436 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc accumulated 3,004 shares. Kemper Master Retirement reported 16,300 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 317,894 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 555,242 shares. 57,741 are held by Bryn Mawr Tru. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.45% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Aviance Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hills Bancshares And Trust holds 1.58% or 30,944 shares in its portfolio.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 7,015 shares to 2,733 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,791 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,091 shares to 3,227 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 9,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,160 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fin In reported 21,964 shares. Old Point Trust & Services N A has 3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 97,754 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability holds 1.81% or 86,079 shares in its portfolio. Karp Cap Mngmt stated it has 34,589 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Loews stated it has 6,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cv Starr Inc Tru invested in 150,000 shares or 3.9% of the stock. Principal Financial Group reported 9.98M shares stake. Regent Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.44% or 73,139 shares. Invsts has invested 0.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Covington Cap Mngmt has 1.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 309,843 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 0.7% or 1.29 million shares. 2.11M were reported by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Crossvault Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.89% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 29,052 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr reported 3.38 million shares. Farmers Merchants Investments invested 1.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).