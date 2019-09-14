Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Boosted by $4.22 Million Its Stake; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Price Rose, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Lifted Position

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 60,525 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52 million, up from 54,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 73,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 5.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.89 million, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Bancshares invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Btc Capital Mgmt Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 133,966 shares. 78,060 are held by Legacy Cap Prtn. Hartford Investment Mgmt Company has invested 1.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jacobs Commerce Ca reported 137,323 shares. Blackrock reported 0.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Twin Capital Mngmt stated it has 241,600 shares. Todd Asset Management Lc holds 455,973 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na reported 512,741 shares. Moreover, Burns J W & New York has 1.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Management Llp has invested 1.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chemung Canal has 136,783 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability has invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated holds 3,661 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 260,027 shares to 84,181 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 727,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,721 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN), Hanwha Systems partner to upgrade Identification Friend or Foe systems – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 11,932 shares to 154,037 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap (IJR) by 15,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,745 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cap Mngmt Associates Ny has 2.31% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 8,188 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Tru Advisors LP owns 902,170 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Deprince Race And Zollo has 0.56% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 2.29M are held by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Argyle Mngmt holds 1.86% or 28,260 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 1,156 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 17,781 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 50,155 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.47% or 4,384 shares. Country State Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 602 shares.