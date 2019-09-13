Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; As Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Price Declined, Ajo LP Upped Position by $24.17 Million

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 136,550 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 124,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 225,822 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 187.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 366,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 561,163 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.44M, up from 194,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $65.41. About 32,130 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning invested in 24,770 shares. First Foundation Advsrs owns 9,423 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 14,323 were accumulated by Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 43,308 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 10,616 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. North Amer reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price invested in 1.89% or 79,471 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 504,161 shares stake. Puzo Michael J has invested 0.53% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn holds 114,619 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Hm Cap Mngmt accumulated 7,230 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 808 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Company owns 39,805 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 286,633 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.4% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 45,405 shares.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 9,842 shares to 21,068 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 17,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,073 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,790 shares to 227,162 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,764 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).