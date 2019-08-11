Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Raised Its Holding by $597,434 as Share Value Declined; Hillsdale Investment Management Holding in Cae Com (CAE) Decreased by $357,940

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 10,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 781,685 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.22M, up from 771,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cae Inc Com (CAE) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 339,890 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 356,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cae Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 102,934 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr Ultsht Russ2000 (TWM) by 49,900 shares to 84,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workiva Inc by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr Unit 99/99/9.

Analysts await CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report earnings on August, 14 before the open. They expect $0.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. CAE’s profit will be $53.02 million for 33.90 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by CAE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Top Stocks for August 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CAE to train over 700 new pilots for Southwest Airlines’ Destination 225° program – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CAE reports record fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Defense Stocks to Buy to Fortify Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CAE Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.01% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Amp Cap Ltd reported 115,720 shares. Enterprise reported 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 106,577 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.01% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 47,500 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Korea Investment Corporation accumulated 205,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Account Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 3.7% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Comerica Natl Bank invested in 14,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 1.54% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 11.14M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Management reported 3,760 shares. Norinchukin Bank The reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Washington Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 32,946 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Perritt Cap Management Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,592 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability has 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 143,561 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt Co has 141,382 shares. 36,581 were accumulated by Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Howland Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 11,668 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spears Abacus Advsr Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,713 shares. New York-based Stelac Advisory Lc has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.03% stake. 581,619 are held by Brown Advisory. Grimes And Incorporated holds 0.33% or 71,359 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc reported 42,638 shares.