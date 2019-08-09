Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Union Bankshares Trimmed Holding by $879,277 as Stock Declined; Harvey Partners Position In Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Was Increased

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 14,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 111,159 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 126,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 689,332 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 2,088 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN RISES ON REPORT CEO WOULD CONSIDER MINORITY INVESTOR; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Lc has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 41,700 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 1.07 million shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd has 400 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 440 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Telemark Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.51 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Firsthand Mngmt holds 0.03% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 496,100 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 14,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Oaktop Capital Mngmt Ii LP holds 1.38% or 2.59 million shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 400 shares. Needham Invest Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.13M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 14,261 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Awarded PTT LNG Insulation Contract – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avoid IPO Of Aspen Aerogels: CEO Knows How To Get Paid And Lose Money – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2014.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares to 54,090 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 159,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).