Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Tt International Raised Holding by $1.66 Million as Market Value Declined; Twin Tree Management LP Has Decreased Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position by $3.84 Million; Shares Declined

Tt International increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 29,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 219,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57M, up from 190,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 6.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 48,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The hedge fund held 7,313 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, down from 55,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 677,829 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $178.70 million for 22.56 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

