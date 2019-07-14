Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Tompkins Financial Increased Its Position by $360,254; Schlumberger (SLB) Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Decreased Its Stake

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 78,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 59.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 912,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 619,900 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.01 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Management holds 0.06% or 16,980 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hirtle Callaghan Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 51 shares. 10,000 are owned by Savings Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia). Regent Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 7,586 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance, New York-based fund reported 14,762 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 667 shares. Motco has invested 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Company holds 0.62% or 64,296 shares. Howard Capital Management accumulated 13,315 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fort Washington Inv Incorporated Oh reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mirae Asset Invests Comm has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 16,675 shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs LP accumulated 8,414 shares or 0% of the stock. Maryland-based Founders Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79M for 29.15 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,914 shares to 645,319 shares, valued at $38.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,203 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).