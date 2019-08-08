Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.61 Million as Market Value Declined; Newport Asia Has Raised Stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $4.37 Million as Share Price Declined

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 628,598 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500.

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 27,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 803,854 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.53M, down from 831,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 2.05M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 101,259 shares to 233,128 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB).

