Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Swarthmore Group Has Lowered Holding by $7.63 Million as Valuation Declined; Meritage Homes (MTH) Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Has Lifted Holding

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 92.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 129,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, down from 139,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 3.44M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.54. About 122,411 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 352,900 shares to 32.44M shares, valued at $284.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 82,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.97M shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 11.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.