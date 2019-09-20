Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Strategic Advisors Increased Its Stake by $509,295; As Visa Cl A (V) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Marshfield Associates Has Cut by $1.78 Million Its Holding

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 10,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 576,141 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.99M, down from 586,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $175.53. About 4.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 8,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 114,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, up from 105,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 8.83M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 30.69 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

