Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Saybrook Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $495,010 as Market Value Declined; As Sunpower (SPWR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed by $429,462 Its Stake

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 1.57 million shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Rev $391.9M; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES 2Q ADJ REV $375M TO $425M, EST. $465.8M; 18/04/2018 – SunPower heads off Trump tariffs with SolarWorld purchase; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER EXCEEDED 1Q REV, GROSS MARGIN & ADJUSTED EBITDA VIEWS; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER FILED A REQUEST TO EXEMPT SOME OF ITS PRODUCTS FROM U.S. SOLAR IMPORT TARIFFS; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 28/03/2018 – SUNPOWER LETTERS OF CREDIT MAY REMAIN OUTSTANDING AFTER AMEND; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 18/04/2018 – SunPower Invests in Amer Solar Manufacturing; 16/03/2018 – SunPower likely to expand U.S. manufacturing as tariffs weigh

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,100 shares to 59,012 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,440 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Limited Com accumulated 2.18 million shares. Lvm Ltd Mi accumulated 183,551 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors invested in 0.05% or 1,348 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth, Minnesota-based fund reported 11,268 shares. Westpac Corp has 796,218 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Llc owns 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,782 shares. 41,919 are held by Schulhoff Company. Guggenheim Llc stated it has 1.19M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 97,816 shares. Marietta Inv Partners Llc invested in 19,781 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.83% or 7.26M shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 43,323 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Aviance Capital Limited Co holds 245,168 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.24% or 433,800 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 1.08 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 300 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 186,939 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc holds 2,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 6.81 million shares. Art Llc stated it has 0.01% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 12,101 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 62,860 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) or 413,625 shares. Oz Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Signaturefd Limited Co, Georgia-based fund reported 200 shares. Ameritas Invest accumulated 0% or 5,246 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 898 shares. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.01% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). 21,138 were reported by Legal General Group Public Limited Company.

