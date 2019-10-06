Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Raised Holding; Bender Robert & Associates Cut Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake by $475,152; Market Valuation Declined

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 4,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 27,495 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, down from 31,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.03. About 1.51 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Tender Offer Is Expected to Complete and the Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4936.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,255 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 10.18M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $493.70M for 10.94 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $513.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 14,277 shares to 4,724 shares, valued at $438,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 7,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,733 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (SDIV).

