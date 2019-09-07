Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Private Wealth Partners Has Upped Stake by $332,465 as Stock Declined; Beddow Capital Management Has Cut Its International Business Machine (IBM) Holding by $1.01 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 7,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 62,712 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, down from 69,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 5,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 78,705 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 73,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,120 shares to 18,515 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,976 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

