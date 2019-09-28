Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Private Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $315,609 as Stock Price Declined; As Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Valuation Rose, Eam Investors Cut Its Position by $330,465

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 22,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 45,933 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $711,000, down from 67,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 216,743 shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 5,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 46,244 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 51,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL) by 288,322 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clarus Corp New by 81,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,771 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Jane Street Lc has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 37,082 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 35,818 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 108,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 47,021 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 34,019 shares in its portfolio. Menta Limited reported 0.2% stake. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.28% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Eam Invsts holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 45,933 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.08 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 31,979 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dearborn Prns, Illinois-based fund reported 513,251 shares. Pioneer Trust Bancorporation N A Or has invested 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cypress Grp holds 94,568 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 46,143 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Davis R M reported 33,159 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 1.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sg Americas Limited Co holds 0.5% or 1.26 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.62% stake. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.70M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northrock Partners reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.68 million shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 33,595 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

