Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Private Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $315,609 as Shares Declined; Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Raised Olin (OLN) Position

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 2.63M shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 5,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 46,244 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, down from 51,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 8.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff & Phelps Mgmt has 1.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.55M shares. Td Asset holds 3.41M shares. Loudon Limited Liability, New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,623 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 34.00 million shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.29% or 36,540 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Florida-based Ruggie Cap Gp has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westpac Banking Corporation reported 838,477 shares. Argi Inv Lc holds 62,749 shares. Essex Mgmt Commerce Ltd Liability invested 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Van Strum Towne accumulated 20,550 shares. 68,006 were accumulated by Boston Research And Mgmt. Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 2.32% stake. Valley National Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,247 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.85% or 7.51 million shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. VERMILLION TERESA M had bought 600 shares worth $10,872 on Wednesday, August 7. Shipp Earl L had bought 250 shares worth $4,479. Alderman Heidi S bought $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 21. Smith Vince J bought $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Monday, August 12. Shares for $178,490 were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 166,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,300 shares, and cut its stake in International Game Technolog.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 549,708 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 10,907 shares. Bowen Hanes & Company Inc invested in 40,175 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 104,117 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 27 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman Communication. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 33,937 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Moreover, Proxima Cap Ltd has 8.27% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 282,000 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 74,800 shares. 6,062 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp has 85,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moore Capital Management Lp accumulated 0.05% or 100,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 53,106 shares or 0% of the stock.

