Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Boosted Position by $436,187; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Loews Has Increased by $6.57 Million Its Position

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $107.49. About 11.98 million shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE WAS $2.0 BILLION, UP 25%; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 7,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 3.81M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.45M, up from 3.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 7.12M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 173,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,190 shares to 36,531 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 150,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 582,259 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).