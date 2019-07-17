Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Upped Holding by $10.64 Million; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holder Goelzer Investment Management Increased Position by $2.06 Million as Market Value Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2121.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 180,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 7.75 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 11,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 45,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $162.02. About 929,047 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny invested in 1.71% or 169,187 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 20,636 are owned by Van Strum Towne. Ashford Cap Mngmt owns 24,750 shares. Wagner Bowman Management holds 32,179 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Commerce Inc has 6,842 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited Liability invested in 12,864 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Insight 2811 Inc reported 13,509 shares. 3,424 are held by Segment Wealth Ltd. Liberty Capital Mgmt holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 37,124 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership invested 2.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Baldwin Invest Llc has 0.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 116,433 were reported by 1St Source National Bank & Trust. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc Inc invested in 233,603 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate Inc holds 0.1% or 5,352 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon customers have the nation’s best performing network for 12th straight time and the gap is growing, according to latest scientific testing – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Streaming Already Looks Like a Problem for AT&T Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Change In Reporting Structure Reduces Visibility – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Why These Big Names Got Drubbed – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 847,365 shares to 2,635 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,718 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98,674 shares to 342,180 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 89,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,865 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sector ETF Week In Review For June 10-14 – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Demo complete at Phipps Plaza, new project to rise (Renderings) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. Simon Property Group – The Motley Fool” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property boosts lower end of full-year guidance range after Q3 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 1.02M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,430 shares. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 108,762 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP invested in 1,148 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Braun Stacey Associate owns 62,032 shares. Kopp Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.16% or 1,115 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp accumulated 12,601 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 46 shares. Ar Asset Management Inc has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Advisor Prns Lc reported 6,700 shares. 54,100 are owned by Quantitative Invest Management Llc. Stevens Cap Management Lp has invested 0.77% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 1,885 were reported by Arrow Finance. Cardinal Capital Mgmt owns 92,405 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 62,640 shares.