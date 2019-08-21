Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Patten & Patten Increased Its Stake by $479,788 as Valuation Declined; Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Holder Sageworth Trust Co Has Lowered Holding by $352,470 as Stock Value Declined

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $331.75. About 1.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 8,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 135,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, up from 127,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,926 are owned by Beaumont Fincl Partners Limited Liability. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,576 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated reported 2.32 million shares. 9,478 are owned by Optimum. Ww Asset Management has 0.72% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 36,810 shares. Needham holds 3.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 25,500 shares. 3,937 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Hikari Power Ltd holds 2.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,900 shares. Murphy holds 35,160 shares. Bluefin Trading accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Marsico Capital Mgmt Lc reported 2.16% stake. Principal Fincl Gp invested in 0.38% or 1.07M shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,259 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & Communication holds 0.55% or 88,679 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.41 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

