Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Decreased Position; Moody National Bank Trust Division Stake in Kraft Foods (MDLZ) Decreased as Share Price Rose

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 5.11 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 8,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 31,040 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 39,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Kraft Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 465 shares to 24,055 shares, valued at $28.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimate, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Inc owns 47,250 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital has invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 4.65 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru holds 25,545 shares. Cls Invs Limited holds 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 2,998 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,114 shares. Uss Mgmt Limited reported 1.97M shares stake. Spears Abacus Ltd Com accumulated 423,146 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 7,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 2.85M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc owns 751 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd holds 0.15% or 93,818 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, City has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 806 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated accumulated 850 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 244,838 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (NYSE:WPC) by 78,747 shares to 165,393 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 84,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust.