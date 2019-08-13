Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Lowered Position; Kdi Capital Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Pool (POOL) by $563,996

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 40,271 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 36,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $196.48. About 12,381 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 396,510 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Yield Curve At Flattest Level Since 2007 – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 84,765 shares to 86,444 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf by 56,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Financial Bank invested in 0.18% or 25,383 shares. Css Ltd Il has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 69,344 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 1.49% or 152,739 shares. Marietta Investment Prns Ltd accumulated 0.37% or 19,781 shares. Cwm Limited Com has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meritage Mgmt accumulated 53,813 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 273,088 shares or 0.46% of the stock. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Citizens & Northern reported 17,044 shares stake. Ashford has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 24,750 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca reported 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wells Fargo Mn holds 29.28M shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested in 1.6% or 297,504 shares. Loews Corporation accumulated 6,980 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pool Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Stocks with Spectacular Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Strong Base Business to Aid Pool Corp (POOL) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zimbabwe says importing 300 MW from regional power pool – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pool Corporation Announces Director Appointment and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.