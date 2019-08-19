Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Trimmed Position; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Holding In Telus (TU) Was Has Lifted

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 7.77M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 956.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 67,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 74,401 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 7,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 231,871 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Howe & Rusling holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,715 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Guild Mngmt accumulated 48,720 shares. Korea Invest has 3.56M shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. King Wealth has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny accumulated 169,187 shares. American Economic Planning Group Adv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 373,105 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 8.39M shares. Cohen Lawrence B has 65,580 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communications Na owns 1.13 million shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 42,758 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf by 56,287 shares to 220,441 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Etf (GLD) by 5,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,188 shares, and has risen its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (NYSE:WPC).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 70,110 shares to 756,249 shares, valued at $31.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,462 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Attention Retirees: Here’s How to Claim $13750 in Passive Income for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Media Advisory – $100,000 TELUS Pitch Grand Prize Winner to be announced Live at Summit – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 2 Top Cloud Computing Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “REMINDER/Media Advisory – $100000 TELUS Pitch Grand Prize Winner to be announced Live at Summit – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “It’s Not Too Late to Buy This Millionaire-Maker Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 24, 2019.