Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Trimmed Position by $506,692; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Share Price Declined, Indus Capital Partners Has Decreased Stake

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45M, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $111.1. About 797,654 shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 754,300 shares to 4.96M shares, valued at $56.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 406,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 84,765 shares to 86,444 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust by 376,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

