Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Lowered Position by $506,692; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Holder Sadoff Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 6.55M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 11,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.36 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 40.89M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: NUMBER OF BOFA MANAGERS HAS DECLINED 25% VS 3YRS AGO; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 179,568 shares. Loews accumulated 409,582 shares. Addison Cap accumulated 28,809 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.42% or 676,987 shares in its portfolio. 4.16 million are held by Letko Brosseau &. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 12,770 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jnba Financial Advisors holds 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 17,938 shares. 505,704 were reported by Alpine Woods Capital Investors. Edge Wealth Management reported 121,078 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Limited, New York-based fund reported 43,411 shares. Tdam Usa has 1.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 4.08 million were accumulated by Causeway Capital Mngmt Llc. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt reported 178,313 shares. Excalibur Mngmt accumulated 30,934 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 566,423 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.14 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Etf (GLD) by 5,205 shares to 275,188 shares, valued at $33.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 61,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Grp owns 11,341 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 622,922 shares. L S Advisors Inc holds 0.74% or 93,020 shares. Boyar Asset holds 11,092 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 127,088 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 3.79M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 1.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Savant Capital holds 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 27,759 shares. 5,905 were reported by Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd. Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 14,349 shares. Moreover, Ht Lc has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma owns 98,768 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Snow Cap Mgmt LP holds 18,887 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Benedict Advisors holds 2.02% or 78,722 shares in its portfolio.